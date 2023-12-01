SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the facial recognition on your phone to the chat-bots on Lyft and Amazon, Artificial Intelligence is impacting our daily lives.

Tom said, talking into his phone, “Write me a report on the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ChatGPT- “Certainly, artificial intelligence introduces several potential dangers.”

Even ChatGPT can point out what could go wrong with A-I.

Those possibilities are why Senator John Thune wants to put safeguards in place. Thune says the Artificial Intelligence Research, Innovation, and Accountability Act of 2023, would offer what he calls a light touch instead of heavy handed government regulations.

“What we try and do is create space for innovation so you can continue to get the benefits out of A-I and continue to keep us ahead of our competitors around the world. But for the riskiest applications create some general guardrails,” said Thune.

A-I can be used for good, but those with nefarious intentions could just as easily use it for darker purposes. Even the Open A-I CEO, Sam Altman, believes guidelines are needed.

“I think trust, but verify. I think it’s really important that the government does put sensible policy in place,” said Altman.

Thune says transparency is important to any future A-I legislation.

“If a consumer, for example, is interacting with artificial intelligence, the technology platform needs to notify them that they are interacting with AI as opposed to a human, just some basic rules of the road, we think it is the right approach,” said Thune.

The next generation of AI will be even more powerful. From selecting job applicants to determining if you can get insurance, AI is and will increasingly be a fact of life.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar is another one of the bill’s sponsors.