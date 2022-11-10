SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — South Dakota Sen. John Thune is set to embark on a fourth term in the Senate. He’s held the seat since 2005, and in that time, how voters assess and judge information has changed dramatically.

“Truth, truth folks, is the ultimate principle,” Thune said on Tuesday night.

KELOLAND News asked him on Thursday to expand on his comments.

“When there’s been tumult in the world in the past, it’s largely around misinformation, disinformation and nowadays there’s so many conduits for that, there’s so many mediums for that kind of thing,” Thune said.

Thune says Tuesday’s elections showed evidence of agreement and discord.

“There were a lot of Republican voters, independent voters, clearly who listed the economy as their number-one issue, and I think a lot of Democrat voters, too,” Thune said. “But it wasn’t as clear-cut when it came to who do we want to run the Congress.”

In both the House and Senate, it’s still unclear which party in Washington will hold the balance of power. Thune is confident the GOP will enjoy a House majority, but he says the Senate “is up for grabs.”

“I’m hopeful if we get the majorities that the administration will come to the table and say, we want to work with you on an all-of-the-above American energy independent strategy,” Thune said.

Thune says he’s hopeful for agreement instead of discord. But 2022 brings challenges which previous generations of lawmakers didn’t have to navigate.

Dan Santella: Do you have optimism that we can rally around truth as a nation?

“Well I, yeah, I do,” Thune said. “I hope so. I mean, I think it’s gotten way more complicated because of social media, honestly.”

Prior to serving in the Senate, Thune was in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2003.