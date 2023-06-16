SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While areas of KELOLAND will get beneficial rainfall for the first half of the weekend, there’s a lot more activity happening south that will have an affect on us in KELOLAND.

Rain will move west to east across KELOLAND through Saturday. In a year where water is at a premium, some will get lucky enough to receive over an inch of rain. BUT, for that to happen you’ll have to get a couple of thunderstorms overhead.

While the rain is good, it COULD be more widespread if it wasn’t for what’s expected in the southern United States.

This is where more substantial weather is expected. It’s due to an enhanced southern jet stream and deeper moisture in the atmosphere.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center is keeping their eye on the south with severe outlooks that span through the weekend.

We’ve seen setups like this to the south before. Unfortunately, they sometimes rob the available moisture for us in KELOLAND. As of now, computer models range from a quarter to just less than an inch. This is a little less than what they were saying Thursday. An indication that the models are catching up to what’s expected to happen to our south.