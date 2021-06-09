Thunderstorms and heavy rain hit western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of western KELOLAND saw thunderstorms move through Tuesday night.

This video comes to us from Rapid City. In the video player above, you see the rain coming down hard. There was even some hail reported.

According to the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center, over two inches of rain fell at the Rapid City Regional Airport Tuesday night. Over 6 inches of rain fell near Timber Lake, just west of Mobridge.

