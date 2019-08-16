Thunderbirds taking flight during Sioux Falls Air Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Air Show will be taking off this weekend. One of the performances you will want to check out is the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds are soaring into Sioux Falls ahead of the Sioux Falls Air Show this weekend.

“Our job is to show off the pride and precision of the United States Air Force to people across the country and across the globe, in order for them to interact and see what the Air Force and military do day in and day out,” Thunderbird 5 lead solo, Matt Kimmel said.

One of the things these airmen and women do ahead of the show is survey work.

“What they do is they fly around and look at all the landmarks that are nearby, so we try to keep all as choreographed as possible, and one of the ways we do that is to know where all the landmarks are nearby, to both avoid the obstacles and also put on a crisp show as well,” Thunderbirds 3 Right Wing, Captain Michael Brewer said.

It takes a lot of practice and hard work to become part of the Thunderbirds.

“You get picked up for this team as a pilot, you have to have 750 minimum fighter hours, and typically they only take instructor pilots, so you have a good base for learning and proven track record,” Kimmel said.

So what can you expect in this weekend’s show? Both Kimmel and Brewer say anything from loops, to diamond maneuvers, and sneak passes.

“This weekend will be awesome, we have a good show planned, it looks like we are going to have some good weather,” Kimmel said.

Making this a show you won’t want to miss.

Gates open for the Sioux Falls Air Show at 8:30 am Saturday morning. Click here for a full schedule.