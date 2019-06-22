Thunder Road Sioux Falls building indoor facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-million dollar expansion is coming to Thunder Road in Sioux Falls. The fun park is adding a 29,000-square-foot indoor facility which will nearly double the number of attractions at the site.

Charlene Huntington is always looking for fun activities for her family in Sioux Falls and says they race to Thunder Road a few times each summer.

“You don’t have to travel a long ways to do it. I enjoy the miniature golf. My boys enjoy the go-karts. Mom enjoys trying to beat them on the go-karts every now and then,” Huntington said.

Having something for everyone to enjoy is the park’s mission. Owner Al Novstrup says a new indoor facility will create even more variety.

“We’re excited about it. It’s a long time in the planning stage. We hope to have it done in the spring, maybe late winter,” Novstrup said.

Thunder Road has nine attractions from mini-golf to go-karts. When the indoor facility opens, it will bump that up to more than 15.

“A restaurant with pizza is a primary attraction. We’ll also do laser tag. We’ll do bowling. We’ll do mini-bowling. We’ll do an arcade. Lots of different things,” Novstrup said.

Novstrup says his family has been planning for this building for ten years. While there are also Thunder Roads in Aberdeen, Watertown and Fargo, Sioux Falls is the biggest and it’s continuing to grow.

Holsen: Will this be the last time you expand? Novstrup: Haha. No. Expansion is part of what we do. We were counting the number of attractions. We started with one attraction, which is go karts in Aberdeen. I think we’re up to 50 some right now in terms of major attractions.

A success that comes from its visitors giving their attractions a whirl.

The indoor park will serve as the new entrance for Thunder Road in Sioux Falls. The expansion will also include tripling the size of the parking lot. It will all be built on the seven acres the park already owns.