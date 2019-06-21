Thunder Road adding indoor attractions in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work is already underway to expand a fun park in Sioux Falls.

Thunder Road in northwest Sioux Falls is adding a multi-million dollar indoor facility. It should be ready by spring. Owner Al Novstrup says the building will add a restaurant, bowling alley, bumper cars and laser tag to the park’s attractions. He says it fits in with Thunder Road’s mission to have something for everybody to enjoy.

“The idea behind Thunder Road has always been to offer something for everybody. Some people like our go-karts. Some people like our miniature golf, our human foosball or tilt-a-whirl,” Novstrup said.

The indoor park will serve as the new entrance for Thunder Road in Sioux Falls. The expansion will also include tripling the size of the parking lot. It will all be built on the seven acres the park already owns.