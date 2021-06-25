Thum selected to be next Sioux Falls Chief of Police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jonathan Thum will be the next Chief of Police for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“It is an incredible honor to be entrusted with this opportunity to lead this great department and to serve the community of Sioux Falls,” Lt. Thum said. “I look forward to continuing to build strong and lasting relationships within the Sioux Falls Police Department, the City of Sioux Falls, and across the community.”

Thum is currently a Lieutenant with the department. Thum started his career with the SFPD as a Patrol Officer in 2005. In his 16-year career with SFPD, he has worked as a Field Training Officer, Department Training Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant and SWAT commander.

“As a Sioux Falls native, Lt. Thum is incredibly respected in our community and leads with a collaborative and inclusive approach. He will be a fantastic addition to our leadership team, and he is the right person to lead our police department forward,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a news release announcing Thum’s appointment.

Thum replaces Chief Matt Burns, who will retire in July.

Lt. Thum’s appointment requires the advice and consent of the City Council, which will be presented at the July 6, 2021, Council Meeting.