SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said today that background checks of police officers include a polygraph test that specifically addresses child pornography.

Thum spoke at the police briefing in response to the FBI’s arrest of former Sioux Falls Police Officer Luke John Schauer’s charges of attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene materials to minors, according to unsealed documents.

According to the affidavit filed in the case, Schauer sent multiple explicit messages and images including images of his genitals to an undercover officer he believed was a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents.

“Every officer (undergoes) a thorough and extensive background check,” Thum said of the hiring process.

“We put many safeguards in place,” Thum said.

The reality is there is a human element, he said. Humans still make decisions and the department can only respond to those actions, Thum said.

Officials said Schauer was released from the department when the city learned of the allegations.

“Allegations of this nature provide a variety of feelings and emotions from the public which they should,” Thum said. “To whom must trust and responsibility is given, the expectations are higher.”

The police department continues to do great work to earn the public’s trust, Thum said. They will work to rebuild trust that may have been lost because of this incident.

You can hear the full statement from Chief Thum in the video player above.