Three-vehicle crash involving semi causes backed up traffic on I-29

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Lincoln County are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a semi rollover on Interstate 29 Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-29 north of the Beresford exit. They say a secondary crash has happened north of the first crash.

A KELOLAND News photographer in the area says he saw four ambulances leaving the scene.

Officials say traffic is backed up for miles. They are advising travelers to use an alternate route while first responders work the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest updates.