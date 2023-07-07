SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 29-year-old Morningstar Jewett is charged with aggravated assault in the case of 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti who was discovered dead in his central Sioux Falls apartment on Wednesday. As of Friday night, Jewett was in the Minnehaha County Jail. According to court papers, he admitted to assaulting Bulti around the end of June.

“Through our investigation, probable cause was developed to believe that Mr. Jewett was partially if not completely responsible for the death of Mr. Bulti, and a arrest warrant was issued,” said Lt. Nick Butler with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Butler sees “additional charges coming.” He says homicide is a possibility.

“It’s possible. Those charging decisions ultimately come down to the state’s attorney’s office, and we work very closely with them to determine what charges are appropriate,” Butler said. “In some cases, those decisions also lie within a grand jury’s decision, too.”

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens, the coroner said following a preliminary autopsy that Bulti likely died by homicide. With regard to homicides, Clemens says all recent cases have been solved.

“I know we’ve got a 100% clearance rate from basically 2000 on with the respect of these few recent cases just in the last couple of years,” he said.

According to Clemens, the department has three unsolved homicides: Naomi Cheney in 1943, Clara Olson in 1986 and Pamela Halverson in 1999.