Three-time gold medalist skier trains at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls native Nick Mills is a three-time gold medalist in the Special Olympics and every Sunday he tries to get out on the slopes at his hometown ski lodge to train.

At the beginning of this month, Mills was in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for the State Skiing Event for Special Olympics.

He won three gold medals while he was there and is now back at Great Bear to continue training for the World Winter Games next year. He’s been skiing for six years.

“I really wanted to learn to ski and I went out here to Great Bear and without Great Bear I wouldn’t be where I am now,” Nick Mills, three-time gold medalist, said.

Mills says he likes being outside and enjoying the snow. He also snowboards every once in a while.