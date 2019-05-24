Local News

Three things you can do now to be ready if President Trump declares a disaster

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:07 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 01:07 PM CDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) -- Federal disaster aid for South Dakota is awaiting President Donald Trump's signature. 

This week, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) asked the president to grant FEMA assistance to both public property and homes and businesses. 

The first part of the request is for damage to public infrastructure. FEMA found $43 million worth of damage on the areas highlighted on the map above. Red represents counties and orange is for reservations. 



The other request is for individual assistance. FEMA found $3 million worth of damage. 
And while we don't know if the President will declare a disaster, if he does it could happen quickly.

Here's what you need to know to be ready to get assistance if you live in one of the counties (in the second map) or reservations and were impacted by the floods.

We talked with FEMA and there a few things you need to do to be ready to apply for individual assistance if it's approved by the president. 

1) Talk to your insurance agent

There are limits to what FEMA can cover and your insurance might help more. 

2) Document the damage

This is important because if you miss the opportunity to document something you can't go back for that information. 

The third point goes along with that...

3) Keep all receipts and records

This includes receipts for repair supplies, labor and rent payments. 

While we wait for President Trump, if you have unmet needs right now, contact your county's emergency manager. Click here for a list of county emergency managers and click here for tribal emergency managers. 

