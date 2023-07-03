SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fireworks stands are busy with people buying supplies for their 4th of July celebrations. But one shop is busier than usual not only selling fireworks but cleaning up from an overnight break-in.

Monday morning, someone shattered the glass door at Pyroholic Fireworks. In less than two minutes the three thieves caused $1,000 in damage and grabbed $2,000 worth of fireworks, but they didn’t get away with any cash.

“So those folks that might be thinking, ‘Hey, I’m going to get a big payday.’ It won’t come from our stores. I can’t speak for others’ policies. But I think it’s a good practice not to keep a lot of cash on hand,” TJ Cameron, owner of Pyroholic Fireworks said.

When the general manager got to work this morning, he called 911.

“I did find the rocks that were inside, you know, kind of looked at the glass, you could tell where they were standing because there was no glass around the footprint that was there,” Isaac Toering, general manager of Pyroholic Fireworks said.

Owner TJ Cameron’s family has been in the firework business for three generations, so he knows not to keep cash on site. He also knows how important it is to have quality surveillance cameras.



“We’ve added more video cameras this year,” said Cameron.

And he hopes other fireworks shops do the same.

“One of the biggest things I hope is that other fireworks stores hear this, you know, it’s a very competitive business. But I want them to know what happened. So that they can put safeguards in place for their own locations too,” said Cameron.

Pyroholic Fireworks is offering $1,000 in cash or $2,000 in firework credit for anyone who can help them identify these three people.

“We want to reward the good people in life. People may think that you don’t want to tell on other people, but you know, keep our society safe and town safe. We need to work together. And we would we’d be more than happy to put out both a cash reward and fireworks because who doesn’t like blowing stuff up? It’s the fourth of July,” said Toering.