Three suspects facing charges after holding up a business in Rapid Valley

Authorities in Pennington County have arrested three suspects that are tied to an armed robbery that happened Tuesday in Rapid Valley.

The three male suspects, ages 15, 15, and 17 are being charged with holding up the Corner Pantry. on Tuesday around 5 a.m.

Two of the juveniles were arrested Tuesday after a pursuit through Pennington County. The pursuit started on Interstate 90, traveled through Black Hawk, and was eventually stopped for safety reasons prior to entering Rapid City.

Authorities later found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot. The two juvenile suspects were arrested later in the day.

Clothing worn by the suspects during the robbery was found in the car. The two suspects are facing robbery and pursuit charges.

A third juvenile was arrested Wednesday morning on charges related to the robbery.

Authorities say they haven’t recovered the weapon used in the robbery, but it’s been confirmed to be one of the firearms taken during the recent pawn burglaries.