Three suspects charged in late December homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After nearly two weeks on the run authorities have arrested three people wanted in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide.

21-year old Josue Hernandez and 28-year old Crystal Mousseau both face 1st degree murder charges. 29-year old Susan Sanchez is also charged with accessory to murder in connection with the December 30th shooting of 27-year-old Mitchell Houchins.

The shooting took place just before midnight at this mobile home park in western Sioux Falls when police say the suspects tried to rob the victim and according to police a lot of it was caught on surveillance video.

“They were going to steal $1,000 or some amount of money from him for a previous debt that was owed from a previous drug transaction where he reportedly had stolen some money from them, or a friend of theirs,” Lt. Terrance Matia with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say after the shooting, Hernandez and Mousseau fled to Denver.

“They stayed there for a approximately a week and they finally made their way back to Sioux Falls, the attempt was to flee to California or Texas, but fortunately that didn’t happen,” Mattea said.

The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force had been actively searching for the people involved in the shooting and yesterday they caught a break when they spotted Hernandez driving down 12th Street and the chase was on.

During the pursuit, which police say reached speeds as high as 70 mph, Hernandez hit other a few other vehicles.

They finally were able to get him stopped when one of the officers performed what’s called a pit maneuver, hitting the car Hernandez was driving.

“Once he got spun around, the suspect then rammed his car at the officer who used that maneuver, but they were able to get him blocked in and taken into custody without any further incidents after that,” Sioux Falls police information officer Sam Clemens said.

Sioux Falls police have a ‘no chase’ policy, but not when they’re chasing someone wanted for murder.

“In this particular case, he’s a danger to the community, we are going to do everything we can to apprehend him,” Mattea said.

“It’s kind of surprising given the high speeds and the number of crashes and the recklessness which he was driving, but it’s probably the one silver lining of all of this is that we didn’t have any serious injuries,” Clemens said.

Mousseau and Sanchez were arrested earlier on unrelated charges.