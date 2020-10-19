Three suspects arrested in connection with assault on law enforcement

Three people are behind bars this evening in connection with an assault on law enforcement this weekend.

Authorities say the incident started as a shoplifting call early Sunday morning in the 1900 block of East 10th Street.

Officers say they found the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel.

Police say when the officer pulled into the parking lot and turned on the lights, the pickup rammed into the squad car twice.

The driver and one of the passengers tried to run away, while a second passenger stayed in the vehicle.

“The passenger that ran, they both hopped over the fence to the interstate. The passenger was found running along the interstate, she was arrested, and then we had a tip of where the suspect was and he was found hiding in an unlocked car,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jerius Swift Eagle, 19-year-old Korbin Huapapi and 28-year-old Gladys Denoyer on several charges