PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In Pierre on Friday, three bronze statues were unveiled for the Trail of Governors.

One of them is of former Governor Dennis Daugaard.

To depict his work ethic and fiscal responsibility, Sculptor James Maher created the statue with Daugaard holding a shovel and gripping a penny.

He’s also signing “I love you”. Both of his parents were deaf. The statue will join others of former South Dakota Governors that are placed throughout Pierre.