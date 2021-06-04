Three stabbings are rare random acts of violence in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Random acts of violence are not that common in KELOLAND. That’s why Sioux Falls police are taking a close look at three attacks in a Sioux Falls neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police say a homeowner near 2nd a Duluth had just gotten home from work when a man he didn’t know ran up and started stabbing him with a small folding knife. Minutes later the suspect attacked another person up the street, who was working in his yard. He was able to fend off the attacker with a shovel.

A third attack happened a few blocks away. The suspect stabbed another homeowner who fought back. Neighbors came to his aid and the suspect ran off.

Police arrived on the scene, and with the help of residents tracked down the suspect. They arrested 23-year-old Herberth OrellanaVentura on charges of aggravated assault.

“I think we can look at the response of the people in that area is key in our response, to call right away, the sooner we can we can get vehicles responding and to really be helpful in helping point directions and see where this individual may have gone,” said Lt. Thum.

Lt. John Thum says police are still trying to figure out what was going on with the suspect and what his motives were. Detectives are interviewing people to gain a better picture. They are also determining if drugs or alcohol were used by the victim.

Thum says this type of crime is unusual for Sioux Falls.

“One of the hallmarks of, if you look at Sioux Falls is random violence is just not something we see commonly in Sioux Falls and so I think its something that yeah makes us take note a little bit we kinda want to dig deeper,” said Thum.

Police say OrellanaVentura lives in that general area, but there is no indication he knew any of his victims. One person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, another was hurt but refused treatment at the scene and the 3rd escaped injury.