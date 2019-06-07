Three South Dakotans arrested in Iowa after pursuit

LE MARS, Iowa (KELO) — Three South Dakotans were arrested in northwestern Iowa after a vehicle pursuit early Friday morning.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit went through Sioux County and continued into Le Mars, Iowa on Highway 75. The pursuit ended just outside of city limits with the driver, Lucas Packard, 29, being arrested for aggravated eluding.

Passengers William Highhawk, 27, and Natasha Demarrias, 23, were also arrested. Highhawk had a drug charge, while Demarrias had an active warrant for a parole violation. Highhawk has a history of escape and Demarrias has a history of assaulting law enforcement.

All three have a history of drugs.

