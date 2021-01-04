Three South Dakota mayors reflect on 2020, look forward to 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Moving into a new year can offer a chance to reflect and to think ahead to the next 365 days and all their possibilities.

2020 was a difficult year, at least, for many people.

“Obviously the big one was the pandemic. You know, once March hit, things really became complicated, for lack of a better way to put it,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson said.

“I’m thankful for the way our city handled that and I’m thankful for how well we got through that. But that was, by far, the biggest challenge we faced and it led to a lot of arguments and discussions and all that kind of stuff,” Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman said.

“A lot of my time was spent trying to keep the wheels on the bus and keep the unity together and make people listen to one another and respect one another’s opinions, you know, even though they may not agree with them,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken said.

There were moments along the way that perhaps we wish we could’ve handled differently.

“The one thing I wish we hadn’t done early on was put restrictions on businesses real early on in the pandemic because what I’ve seen now, with the benefit of hindsight in ten months, is that does very little to control the spread of coronavirus and all it does is really hurt small businesses,” Tenhaken said.

“I was not in favor of shutting down the businesses initially in March. I still think that was a mistake,” Everson said.

But there were good aspects, too.

“2020 was actually a pretty good year for Aberdeen, most things considered. We had a lot of growth, we had a lot of new residents move to town, we had unprecedent sales tax revenue and money from the federal government that we’ve never seen before,” Schaunaman said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we lived, the death of George Floyd sparked new ways of viewing the world and opened up new conversations about racism and equality.

“I’ve seen a lot of really meaningful and productive dialogue and change in conversation starting to happen as a result of that. And we’re doing it in a way, at least in Sioux Falls, that has been very productive. It’s been less divisive and more unifying. I’ve been very proud to see how our community has come together around that topic,” Tenhaken said.

Though 2020’s impact doesn’t disappear with the clock striking midnight on January 1st, a new year can offer refreshed hope and perspectives.

“I’m really excited about the resiliency that I’ve seen in the city and how I think we’re going to bounce back really quickly from a challenging year,” TenHaken said.

“I’m hoping we can get the vaccine, you know, I know we have it here in South Dakota and we’re starting to vaccinate the healthcare workers. It’ll be nice to be able to get this past us,” Everson said.

“We have a lot to be proud of, a lot to be happy about,” Schaunaman said.

“There will be better days ahead and we’re already starting to see those,” Tenhaken said.