Three South Dakota law enforcement groups call on Ravnsborg to resign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three law enforcement groups in South Dakota are calling on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign.

The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, South Dakota Chief’s of Police Association, and the South Dakota Sheriffs Association united Friday to request that Ravnsborg remove himself from office.

In the statement released to KELOLAND News, the groups expressed a lack of confidence in Ravnsborg’s ability to carry out his duties as the chief law enforcement officer in the state.

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever with his car on September 12th.

The groups also said that they are not commenting on pending legal charges nor the impeachment process, recognizing his right to due process.

Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors in connection to deadly crash. Ravnsborg is facing charges of operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change and careless driving.

Thursday a circuit court judge in Hyde County ruled against the release of interviews and that they be taken down from the