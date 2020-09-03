Three sent to the hospital in Rapid City, police searching for suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are searching for an assault suspect Thursday afternoon.
Three people have been sent to the hospital with serious injuries, Rapid City authorities announced. Police said the assaults happened in a house in the 500 block of E. Monroe. Authorities say the victims are two women and one man.
Police are hoping to track down more details on the suspect. As of 1:43 p.m. MT, Rapid City police say they are looking for Allac ‘AJ’ Dismountsthrice. Authorities say the suspect was known to the victims, so it isn’t a random attack.
This is a developing story. We’ll update this story as new information is confirmed.