SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking into what sparked a house fire in the eastern part of Sioux Falls.

Firefighters were called to the 330 block of North Blauvelt Avenue around 12 p.m. Monday.

Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames coming from a side door of the home.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says everyone inside was able to get out safely. However, three cats died in the fire.