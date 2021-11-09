Three people to receive a smile makeover thanks to Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Three people have another reason to smile thanks to a Sioux Falls oral surgery practice.

It’s an emotional morning as three people found out they will be receiving a brand new smile for free.

“Taking this time out of your schedules to help other people that are in need and I don’t take this very lightly that I was chosen, so thank you for choosing me,” recipient, John Bowman said.

It’s part of the Second Chance Program put on by Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

“This year it was very difficult, there were a lot of people on there with compelling stories and very interesting backgrounds,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Louis George said.

Typically one person is chosen for the Second Chance Program, but this year, doctors decided on three recipients.

One of those recipients includes Angela Miller, who is a three-time cancer survivor.

“It started when I was ten, and I had Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer, and then I was 15, I had cancer again, leukemia, and then when I was 33, I had breast cancer, so a three-time cancer survivor, caused a lot of damage to my teeth, going through treatment,” recipient, Angela Miller said.

Getting this smile makeover means Miller won’t be in pain anymore. A second chance that is life-changing.

“Pretty special, very thankful,” Miller said.

This year, there were more than 300 applicants. Next, the doctors will establish the surgical part of the treatment plan and then give that information to the restoring dentists.