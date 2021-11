WOLSEY, S.D. (KELO) – Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash southeast of Wolsey on Saturday.

Authorities say that a Chevy Tahoe travelling west on Highway 14 crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Toyota Rav4.

The 40-year-old male driver of the Tahoe, the 55-year-old female driver of the Rav4 and the 78-year-old passenger of the Rav4 were all pronounced dead at the scene.

All three were wearing a seat belt.