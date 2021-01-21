Three people arrested in connection with robbery in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have identified three suspects connected to a robbery last week.



Police say early Saturday three women called some friends when their car wouldn’t start.

The friends helped get the car going then followed the women to an apartment complex.

“The three guys that initially helped the women then pulled out a gun and stole a backpack or a bag from one then tried to steal their car,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

32-year-old Sterling Spotted Elk Junior was arrested Wednesday. A warrant was also issued for 30-year-old Shawn Long, who is currently in jail on an unrelated charge.

Both men are charged with robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police have also identified a third person involved, but right now no charges are filed.