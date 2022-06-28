SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All three people accused of kidnapping an FBI employee in South Dakota have pleaded not guilty.

Court documents say the kidnapping happened in May near Red Shirt. They say 27-year Deyvin Morales, 24-year-old Juan Alvarez, and 23-year-old Lourdes Bonilla kidnapped the victim while they were working. They also took the victim’s car by force and showed a rifle during the crime.

They face multiple charges, including Kidnapping and Carjacking. A trial date has been set for August 16th.