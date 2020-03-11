1  of  2
Three Pennington County businesses fail alcohol check

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Three businesses in Pennington County failed an underage alcohol check on February 28, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. 

A total of 12 businesses in the county were checked. The three businesses that failed were Valley Square Casino in Rapid City, Sally O’Malley’s in Rapid City and Love’s Travel Stop in Box Elder. 

An employee at each business was issued a citation. 

Selling alcohol to a minor is a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by 30 days in jail or $500 fine.

