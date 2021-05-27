Three new restaurants coming to the Steel District in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Twin Cities restaurateurs are bringing three new restaurants to the developing Steel District in downtown Sioux Falls.

The project, announced Thursday, will bring Burger Dive, Smack Shack and The Lexington downtown from Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald of Minneapolis.

The restaurants will be apart of a nine-story riverfront tower with office space, a hotel, and residential space in the Steel District. According to a release from Lloyd the restaurants are expected to seat more than 500 people with each restaurant offering indoor dining, lounge spaces and patio dining.

“This truly demonstrates the level of quality and investment we’re bringing to the Steel District. We know these restaurants are going to become fast favorites for locals and visitors alike,” said Chris Thorkelson, President and CEO of Lloyd.