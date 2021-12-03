Three new flu hospitalizations, 29 new cases confirmed in S.D.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s 29 new confirmed cases of influenza and three hospitalizations according to the latest weekly update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

A total of 61 confirmed cases have been reported so far this season. During the 2020-21 season, a total of 71 cases were confirmed.

New flu cases have been found in Brookings, Butte, Hughes, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Turner, Pennington and Yankton Counties.

There have been no flu deaths reported.

You can see more breakdowns of past flu seasons on the DOH’s website.