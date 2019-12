SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three more men have admitted to helping bring enough fentanyl into southeast South Dakota to kill more than 100,000 people.

This week, Deon Hillard and Travell Wolfe signed plea agreements for their roles in the 2018 crime.

Fletcher Stark will be sentenced next week.

All three men could face 5 to 40 years in federal prison.

The two other men – accused in the case – entered guilty pleas earlier this year. They are both serving more than seven years in federal prison.