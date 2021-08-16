Three men face sex trafficking-related charges from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men are facing federal charges following an undercover operation to target online predators during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

In the first case, authorities say a man named Christopher Dahl responded to an event posted on a website called FetLife.com.

Court documents say Dahl responded to the event with a text message from a phone number with a New York area code.

In a text conversation with an undercover agent, Dahl arranged to pay $250 dollars to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, before he left Sturgis.

He was arrested at the meet up place and charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Two other men are accused of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

According to court documents 55-year-old Anthony James Kemp made contact with an undercover agent who was posing as a 15-year-old girl on an internet application called “Meet-Me.”

The two talked on the app and then via text, eventually arranging to meet up for sex in Rapid City.

When he was arrested, Kemp said he admitted he knew the person he was meeting was a minor.

The second case also involves the same online platform.

An affidavit says Stephen Gregory Fontenot Jr. started talking with an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl.

The two messaged for a couple days. Their conversation focused on sex with Fontenot eventually asking for “naughty pics” and lining up a time to meet in Summerset, South Dakota.

When he was arrested at the meet up spot, he said was meeting up to counsel the girl and he was not planning to have sex.

However, he had condoms in his possession.

All three cases were part of an investigation conducted by the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.