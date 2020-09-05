Three inmates placed on escape status in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a search is underway for three minimum-security inmates in Sioux Falls.

According to officials, inmates Liberty Briley, Joseph Davis and Kevan Whiteman left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization on Friday.

Authorities released the following descriptions:

“Briley, age 44, is a white male. He is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is serving a five-year sentence for forgery from Hughes County.

Davis, age 28, is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He is serving a five-year sentence for distribution of marijuana from Davison County.

Whiteman, age 21, is a Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He is serving three years for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.”

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking that anyone who sees them or knows of their whereabouts should contact law enforcement.