DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are in the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday.

According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle has traveling north on Highway 15 when it went off the roadway. The driver pulled the vehicle back onto the highway and rolled multiple times before landing in the east ditch.

All three occupants of the vehicle were injured during the crash and taken to Sanford Clear Lake Medical Center.

Authorities say the driver was later flown by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information has been released at this time