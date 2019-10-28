Three injured in crash north of Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were injured after a pickup truck hit three people north of Brandon Friday night.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Kelli Tyrrell, 59, of Brandon, was arrested after she hit three people on 258th Street, two miles north of Brandon. A 38-year-old woman was driving three 15-year-old girls when their car hit a dog in the road. They stopped and everyone got out of the car. The dog’s owner, a 23-year-old man, came to the scene on the road.

Two of the girls tried to alert traffic with cell phones, but Tyrrell did not respond the girls trying to alert traffic. The two girls got out of the way, but the truck hit three other people.

The 38-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are listed in critical condition. One 15-year-old girl received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.