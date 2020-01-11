Three in custody following robberies, larceny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are behind bars in connection with a string of robberies in Minnehaha County.

According to court papers, Sioux Falls police investigated a robbery at Dollar General on West 12th Street last Thursday. Then on Sunday, police were sent to the Red Roof Inn near the intersection of West 41st Street and Interstate 29 for a larceny. And on Monday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at Wall Lake Oil.

Then this week after authorities stopped a vehicle, 51-year-old Spencer Brown Junior reportedly told investigators he was involved in all three. He allegedly told authorities 29-year-old Steven King robbed the Dollar General and Wall Lake Oil.

Law enforcement says Brown said King and another individual committed the larceny at the Red Roof Inn.

“Ultimately we were able to recover some clothing that we believe to be involved and then ultimately we did recover the shotgun that we believed to be involved in at least two of the robberies,” Lt. Randy Brink with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Brown and King both face a long list of charges, including first degree robbery, attempted first degree robbery and petty theft. Another suspect, 29-year-old Sarah Brown, is charged with accessory to a crime in connection with the Wall Lake Oil robbery.

“With the help of the task force and the marshals, we were able to really work both of these, or all three of them, into the late night hours early morning, and it’s just a good feeling when you supervise individuals like that that continue to work well together,” Capt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Phillips says more charges are possible.