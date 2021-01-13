Three homes being moved from the Rose and Lotta neighborhoods as part of flood buyout program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In 2019, flooding hit parts of the Rose and Lotta neighborhoods in Sioux Falls hard. Shortly after, the city council approved a flood buyout program allowing the city to purchase homes, rental properties, and businesses in the area.

Three houses in the Rose and Lotta neighborhoods will soon have new homes. It’s part of the Tomar Park flood buyout program.

“We started the program using general fund dollars and purchased eight homes of the Rose/Lotta area, then we did an analysis on the eight homes that we purchased and found that three of those homes were a great candidate to move,” City of Sioux Falls, housing manager, Chellee Unruh said. “Three of those homes, this week I believe are going to another core neighborhood development within the city of Sioux Falls, around the 14th and Sneeve area.”

Housing manager Chellee Unruh says the city is looking to purchase four more homes this year with federal funding.

“The remaining homes in the area that we purchase will be demolished, the reason that we have to demolish every home that we purchase here on after is we will be seeking FEMA sources for those funds and with that funding source it doesn’t allow us to relocate homes after that,” Unruh said.

This program is voluntary for homeowners and Unruh says they are encouraged by the number of people who decided to participate.

“Most of those homes that we’ve purchased have been on Rose, which is the highest risk of flood so we are happy that specifically the homeowners on Rose have decided to make that transition, so yeah I think the process is going very well, ” Unruh said.

While Unruh says she isn’t exactly sure when the homes will be moved, she expects them all to be moved on the same day as it takes a lot of work.