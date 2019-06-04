Three generations in the fields at Cherry Rock Farms

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Around here, farming isn’t just financial. It’s about family, and that’s worth its weight in gold for the three generations of Cherry Rock Farms. You probably know the Brandon farm, because its crops probably end up on your table throughout the year.

Now we’re introducing you to six of the hands that plant them.

Planting season means David Picasso has a lot of seeds to get into the ground. Tuesday is also his 71st birthday.

“It’s getting pretty old,” Picasso said.

He can’t help but feel young when he’s got his most prized sprouts behind his tractor. Not the plants; his son, Marco, and grandson, Carson.

Brady Mallory: What is the best thing your grandpa has ever taught you?”

Carson: “How to transplant.”

If you’re not familiar, let Carson give you a lesson to learn.

“You take the plant and put it in and it drops down into these fingers and puts it into the ground,” Carson Patzer said.

The Picasso family has been farming in the area for nearly 100 years. That’s now five generations. Carson is the latest generation to learn the ropes, to someday carry on his dad’s work and his grandpa’s legacy.

“I’m working for those guys. Trying to pass on my knowledge,” David said.

“We take, you know, a lot of pride in this place obviously and to see my kids following right along and getting their hands dirty and get right in the mix, it’s fun to see,” Marco Patzer, Carson’s dad, said.

“I think it’s really cool,” Carson said.

Being out here with his grandson is especially meaningful for David. He remembers being his age and working the fields with his dad and grandpa.

“When you look back and see the generations coming up, it’s a nice feeling,” David said.

Down the line, Carson hopes to hand over the tractor to his children.

“I was hoping the generations would keep going on so this farm could keep going on,” Carson said.

There’s a lot of work to get done, but David Picasso couldn’t ask for a better birthday present than spending the day with his son and grandson.

“They have a pretty good relationship. They get along real well,” Marco said.

This farmer will tell you there’s nothing like planting seeds for the future and watching them grow.

“When you start getting older, again, you start thinking about actually what’s going to happen to them, because you know, time passes. The big thing is we can keep this farm successful as a small business and pass it on,” David said.

