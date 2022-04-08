PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A man linked to a missing teenager, who was later found dead, is one of three people facing federal charges in a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Tyson White Plume is charged with 2nd-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing a woman in early February.

Raymond White Plume and Sarah Stone are charged with accessory after the fact to 2nd-degree murder.

The name of the victim has been redacted from court documents.

However, Tyson White Plume was one of two people believed to have last seen 17-year old Shayna Youngman on February 2nd at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Youngman was reported missing and her body was later found near Manderson.

Her death was being investigated as a homicide.

At the time, an unnamed person of interest was in custody.