Three businesses fail alcohol compliance check in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three businesses in Pennington County have failed an alcohol compliance check.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says they checked six businesses total. All of them were in Keystone, South Dakota. Officials say Keystone Country Store, Last Mile Brewery and Guadalajaras failed the check. An employee at each of the businesses sold alcohol to underage customers.

The sheriff’s office says the businesses were issued citations that could result in 30 days in jail or a $500 fine. The businesses could receive a $1,000 fine for a first offense and a $2,000 fine for a second offense. A third could result in the loss of a liquor and/or beer license.