HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Three businesses are a total loss, following an explosion and fast-moving fire between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg. The call came in just at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

By the time firefighters arrived, the smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is what firefighters saw when they arrived on the scene as the flames quickly traveled from one business to two others. Now burnt walls and rubble are all that’s left.

“There weren’t any injuries during the fire or from the fire. None of the firefighters. When you look around here now, there’s a lot of ice,” said Harold Timmerman, Lincoln County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Mike Hoffman, who owns the building, witnessed the fire.

“It’s just a horrible accident. Feel devastated for the the tenants in there. Their businesses are having that big setback,” said Mike Hoffman, owner of the building.

A couple of people were inside when they heard an explosion at the southern part of the building and evacuated.

After most of the flames were put out, firefighters knocked down walls to search for more.

“But late last night, they had an excavator in there kind of clean up the hotspots. So I don’t think any of that was able to be saved. I know some of the structures still standing, but with the water and the fire damage it’s a loss,” said Hoffman.

All owners were insured; Hoffman says the next step is rebuilding.

“We have other locations for them to kind of start over and until we get that one built, we can kind of get by with storage units and other offices and stuff that we can help them,” said Hoffman.

Nearby fire departments including Sioux Falls, Tea and Canton helped knock down the flames.

Officials say they are still investigating the cause.

The three businesses impacted include Complete Door, Customeyez Signs and Quality Plumbing & Service, LLC.