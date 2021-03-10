Three arrests made in domestic dispute that happened Tuesday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have released more information on a domestic dispute incident that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The dispute happened around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Duluth Ave. Police say a man and a woman arrived at that address to drop off some items. The woman’s ex-boyfriend lives at the residence.

The ex-boyfriend, Dandre Bearheels ended up punching the woman and a struggle ensued. The current boyfriend, Sean Roubideaux then got involved and started fighting with the Bearheels. The ex-boyfriend called out for his brother who was also at the house at the time. The brother, Dante Bearheels came out of the house and got involved in the dispute.

Police say Roubideaux and Dandre Bearheels both had knives on them. Authorities found Roubideaux with several cuts to his arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two brothers were also found with several cuts, both received non-life-threatening injuries.

Roubideaux was arrested for aggravated assault. The two brothers were also arrested for aggravated assault.

One knife was recovered from the incident.