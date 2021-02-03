Three arrested, one injured after pursuit and 5-hour standoff in Turner County

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three suspects were taken into custody Tuesday evening after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, officials say.

According to authorities, the incident started shortly after 12 p.m. when a Lincoln County deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle in Harrisburg. The suspect drove off, leading deputies on a pursuit through Lincoln County and into Turner County.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect drove through a field and onto a rural property where they struck a resident with the stolen vehicle. The woman, who lived on the property, sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Then the suspects drove through a fence and back onto the roadway, officials says. A Highway Patrol Trooper was able to stop the vehicle, which caused it to slide through a ditch and into a corn field. The pickup drove for a short distance before it quit running and came to a stop. The Sioux Falls Police and Highway Patrol SWAT Teams were called for backup when the three occupants refused to exit the vehicle.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen vehicle had substitute plates and was taken from Sioux Falls last week.

Authorities say that after an estimated five-hour standoff, all three occupants were taken into custody. Meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside the pickup.

Deputies arrested Chaz Vanorman, 38, from Tea on multiple charges including DUI, aggravated eluding, possession of stolen property, and multiple other traffic charges. Officials say Vanorman also faces multiple charges in Turner County from the incident.

The passengers, 35-year-old Cody Phrommany and 24-year-old Catelynn Thu were also arrested.

In a Facebook post from the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, officials say they were assisted by the following crews: Centerville Police Department, Game Fish and Parks, Highway Patrol, Sioux Falls SWAT Team, Highway Patrol SWAT Team, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.