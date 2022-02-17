PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people have been arrested and face charges after an overnight pursuit in Pennington County.

The incident started Wednesday night in Rapid City with police chasing a group suspected of stealing alcohol. While that chase was terminated, it picked back up later near New Underwood after an erratic driver was spotted on I-90.

Law enforcement surrounded the vehicle when it went off the road. The incident came to an end several hours later.

Three people were arrested and authorities recovered several guns and horse tack.

Charges range from felony warrants to DUIs to stolen property and having a controlled substance.