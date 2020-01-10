Three arrested in connection with shotgun armed robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies in the Sioux Falls area last week.

Cap. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Lt. Randy Brink with the Sioux Falls Police Department said Spencer Brown, 51, of Tea, and Steven King, 29, of Sioux Falls, are facing numerous charges in relation to robbing the Dollar General on west 12th Street, the Red Roof Inn and the Wall Lake gas station.

Authorities also said Sara Brown, 29, of Tea, was charged with accessory to robbery.

Authorities got information on the suspects and searched the suspects’ homes. During the search, authorities found the sawed off shotgun believed to be used in at least of the two robberies.

More charges may come and officials praised the cooperation between the police department and sheriff’s office.

KELOLAND News is going through the court documents from the case and will have more coverage on-air and online.