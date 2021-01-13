Three arrested in connection to Dec. 30 homicide in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After nearly two weeks on the run, authorities have arrested three people wanted in a Sioux Falls homicide.

28-year old Crystal Mousseau and 21-year old Josue Hernandez face 1st degree murder charges in the December 30th shooting death of 27-year-old Mitchell Houchins.

29-year old Susan Sanchez is also charged with accessory to murder.

Police say the night of December 30, Houchins and Mousseau met up with Hernandez to buy meth. Police say the three suspects arranged to rob Houchins. They were planning to take money that was owed from a pervious drug deal.

Police say Hernandez and Mousseau fled to Denver after the shooting, but eventually came back to Sioux Falls. Arrest warrants were issued on Monday and served on Tuesday.

The Minnehaha County fugitive task force found Hernandez around 4 p.m. Police say when he refused to stop, police began to chase him. Police used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

