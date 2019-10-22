Three arrested in Aberdeen for storage unit burglaries

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are in custody in Aberdeen in connection with a rash of burglaries at storage units.

DeWayne Ross, 30, 28-year-old Ashley Wright and 23-year-old Alicia Stevens all face burglary charges. Ross and Wright all face charges of ingesting a controlled substance.

Aberdeen Police say more charges are expected.

Investigators believe there may be more break-ins at other storage units that haven’t been reported yet.

Authorities are asking people to check your storage sheds for any missing items and report it to the police.

