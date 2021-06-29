Three arrested for stolen pickup and drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people face multiple charges after a traffic stop in central Sioux Falls turned up a stolen vehicle and 32 grams of meth.

Monday afternoon, a Sioux Falls police detective spotted a pickup that had been stolen from an auto repair shop on June 8.

The driver pulled into Advanced Auto Parts on Minnesota Avenue. Police say two men went into the store while a woman stayed in the pickup.

When police talked to the woman, Carly Bruhn, 24 of Sioux Falls, she initially gave them a fake name. Police later discovered she was wanted on a parole violation.

The two men in the store, Mark Olson, 34, and Tyler Olson, 31, were arrested without incident.

All three face drug charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say they found nine baggies of meth on Mark Olson along with and a handgun that had the serial number scratched off.

He faces several additional charges including distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a former drug offender and a parole hold.

Bruhn was also charged with resisting arrest, false impersonation and parole violation.