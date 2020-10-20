Thousands of people subscribe to new alert system in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of people in the Rapid City and Pennington County community have just recently subscribed to a new alert system that relays weather and emergency-related messages directly to them.

“Who doesn’t want to be in the know when it comes to information? Whether it’s a road closure, flooding, smoke in the air, missing person, this a way to get the information fast, when time is of the essence and you want people to know fast,” Helene Duhamel, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office PIO, said.

People in the community can subscribe to four different alert systems, including: Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Snow, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Snow.

“You get this text, quick, easy from the most credible source. We think that everyone should sign up for all four of the PC alerts,” Duhamel said.

You just type one of the four codes to 888-777 and you will receive alert messages.

“If it looks like we are going to have blizzard conditions for instance or terrible weather conditions we may send out a general message that says pending weather system, drive with caution, allow extra time in your commutes sort of thing,” Darrell Shoemaker, City of Rapid City PIO, said.

The new alert system went live last Thursday. Since then, the RCImpact and RCSnow have over 2,000 subscribers. The PCImpact and PCSnow have about 1,200 subscribers.

You can find information and instructions for the new alert system at this website.